Betty Jean Noblin Jones, 94, was able to finally meet her Savior face to face and be with her husband, Bill, again, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was born on August 30, 1927, in Tupelo, MS, to the late John and Virginia Blankenship Noblin. Betty grew up in Clay County before moving to Amory in her teenage years where she graduated with the Amory High School Class of 1945. She went on to attend college at Mississippi University of Women, yet her main career, one of the most important jobs on Earth, was being a homemaker. Betty and her best friend, Bill Jones, were married on August 17, 1947, and together they had two sons. She was a strong and independent woman who took great pride in her family and grandchildren. She was a long-standing congregant of First Baptist Church Amory, having been a member for over 70 years. Betty's faith in God was solid and she always set a fine Christian example for others. Also, a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Betty enjoyed fellowship with likeminded women. When it came to family, Betty considered them her pride and joy. She was a wonderful and tireless host at her home for the holidays, always insisting others came to her place. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren hung the moon and more than anything, she treasured the time spent with them. She was an enthusiastic reader and was a common patron of the Amory Municipal Library. She was an amazing woman who had complete confidence in her Salvation through Jesus. Her family is at peace knowing that she is happy and at rest rejoicing with her family who went before her. There will never be another Betty and she will be missed dearly. Betty is survived by her son, Barry (Kathy), Amory; grandchildren, Jacelyn Crenshaw (Casey), Tupelo, Kathryn Jones (Sean), Dallas, TX, and Matthew Jones (Addy), Clinton, MS; great-grandchildren, Reid Jones and Sloane Crenshaw; sister, Peg Oslin (Jack), Richardson, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Jones; a son, Bruce Jones; and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Jones. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery, with Pallbearers being Sean Mathieson, Casey Crenshaw, Mark Reese, and Larry Palmer. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Amory Library Fund or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
