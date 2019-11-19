Mary Ann Jones, 79, passed away November 12th, 2019 at Monroe Regional Hospital, in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at the 903 College Street Chapel of Memorial Gunter and Peel Funeral home. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Don Both and Mel Howton officiating. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Caledonia. Mary Ann was born on January 18, 1940 in Sulligent, Alabama, to the late Archie Marion Johnson and Sylvia Johnson Oliver. She was a member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Treasurer for many years. She was a retired seamstress and worked for the Lowndes County schools in foodservice. She was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers and loved to share both with friends and neighbors. She loved the outdoors and fishing was one of her favorite hobbies. She was probably best known as a wonderful cook. She is remembered well for the many meals she prepared, and wonderful dishes she shared with friends and family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Clyde Jones, Jr. Brothers, Harold Gene Johnson, Thomas Marion Johnson and Jackie Lane Johnson. Survivors include three daughters: Debi (David) Houston of Aberdeen, MS, Shirley (Andy) Hicks of Steens, MS, and Nancy (Roy) Campbell of Chino Valley, Arizona. One son, Douglas (Martha) Lucas, of Tupelo, MS. One brother, Clayton (Carolyn) Johnson, of Hamilton, MS, and sisters in law Rhonda Johnson of Aberdeen, MS and Elizabeth Johnson of Stuttgart, Germany. Grandchildren: Laura Collins, David W. (Kara) Houston IV, Beth (Joel) Smith, Locke (Reed) Waldrop, Andrew (Shelly) Hicks, Macy Ann Hicks, Justin Lucas, Jason (Brandy) Lucas, Scott Campbell, Jeremy (Danielle) Diamond, Jason (Anna) Diamond and 15 great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Diamond, Jason, Diamond, Jason Lucas, Justin Lucas, Andrew Hicks, Richard Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Reed Waldrop. Honorary pallbearers are John Gilmer, Don Gilmer, Johnny Gilmer, Doyle Sumrall, Dwight Colson, Joe Fields and Bobby Gayle. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church % Martha Jo Mims 3011 Wolfe Road Columbus, MS 39705 Vaughn Cemetery Fund % Martha Jo Mims 3011 Wolfe Road Columbus, MS 39705 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Mississippi Chapter 1907 Dunbarton Drive, Suite C Jackson, MS 39216
