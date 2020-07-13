Mary Elizabeth Blair Jones, 78, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born March 31, 1942 in Texas to William T. Blair and Delores Lee Blair. She worked in child care. Ms. Jones was a Baptist. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Ken Blanton officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter Michele Ruth of Pearl, MS; one son Tony Alonso (Leah) of West Point, MS; seven grandchildren Nathan Brown, Marlana Alonso, Deidra Ruth, Cassidy Ruth, Blair Gerhart, Belinda Moore and Nick Alonso and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marvin Jones and one brother Bill Blair. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
