Mary Reeves Jones, 81, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born May 19, 1939 in Monroe County to Dudley Reeves and Susie Nowlin Reeves. She lived most of her life in Monroe County. She worked as a seamstress for a Garment Industry in Gattman, MS. Ms. Jones was a member of the Corinth Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Corinth Cemetery in Lamar County, AL. with Kathy Ross Brackett officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Jones (Mike) of Ridgeway, VA and Phyllis Miller (Glenn) of Columbus, MS; two sons Ronald Jones of Hamilton, MS and Ken Jones (Cristina) of Caledonia, MS; one brother Truman Reeves of Bessemer, AL; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Pam Jones, two sisters Erma Lee Hamilton and Eleanor Walters and one brother Tilton Reeves. Pallbearers will be Grandsons, Casey Jones, Matthew Jones, Dylan Jones and Gage Poss. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
