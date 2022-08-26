Mrs. Alice Eugenia Kendrick, 81, passed away on August 25, 2022 at Waverly Care Home in West Point, Alice was born on February 16, 1941, in Okolona, the daughter of the late Ezra Shannon Kelley and Clara Nell Osburn. She was a devoted wife and a giving mom to her children. Alice spent most of her working years at Bryan Foods in West Point as the company store manager for over 33 years until retirement. It was here that she let her light shine among her many friends and colleagues with an exuberance and infectious spirit. After retirement, she was a caregiver for Peggy Williams. In earlier years, she was a homemaker and childcare provider which led to her position at Calvary Baptist Church Daycare. Alice enjoyed gardening & bird watching, taking power naps, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known throughout the community and church for her selfless and sacrificing service for those in need. She was an active member at First Baptist Church in West Point, taking part in VBS activities, Baptism committee and part of the grounds committee. Preceded in death in addition to her parents, George W Osburn (step-father), sister,Mary Nell Kelley Kirkland. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in West Point. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors are husband, George Milton Kendrick, age 86 of West Point, MS. one daughter, Trudy Allen of West Point, son - Kelly Kendrick (Laura) - Pelham, Alabama, - son Trey Kendrick of Franklin, Tennessee, sister - Lynn Gentry (Danny) - Aberdeen, Grand Children - Scott Kendrick (great grandchildren, Kentley, Kaelyn, Keagan) Jennifer Kendrick of Quito, Ecuador, Joshua Kendrick( Traci) (great grandchildren) Addison, Emelia of Plano, Texas, Jonathan Kendrick (Sarah) of Plano, Texas, Cody Allen of West Point, Bradley Allen of Kansas City, Missouri and Taylor Allen of Starkville. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be First Baptist Church in West Point, Glen Brown & Mike Simmons Sunday School Class members and First Baptist Church Family, Bryan Foods Co-workers, Kindred Hospice, Keena Kaiser, Waverly Care Home staff, North Mississippi Home Health staff, Dr Frank Fortenberry, Dr Ned Miller, and Home caregivers Loretta & Shalonda. Memorials may be sent to Sally Kate Winters Home for Children, P.O. Box 1233, West Point, Mississippi 39773 or to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 794, West Point, Mississippi 39773.
