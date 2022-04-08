Janette O. Kennedy, age 80, of Bolivar, passed away April 6, 2022. The widow of Dudley Bryan Kennedy, Sr., who passed away September 6, 2017 after almost 57 years of marriage, she worked with the garment factory for 25 years and then as a nursing assistant at Western Mental Health Institute, from which she retired. She was born April 23, 1941, in Itawamba County, Mississippi, daughter of the late Raymond Jasper Oswalt and Jimmie Catherine Conwill Oswalt, and moved to Hardeman County in 1964. She enjoyed flowers, crocheting, needlepoint and gospel music, playing the piano very well. Mrs. Kennedy was known to spend her time taking care of her family and kids, and especially enjoyed being around the grand and great grandchildren. She was a Methodist in faith and valued her church. Services were 3 pm April 8, 2022 at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar with burial in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Marlin Glen Flurry of Bolivar, Dudley Bryan Kennedy, Jr. (Brenda) of Bolivar and Cynthia Lane Kennedy of Jackson; a niece, Crystal Darlene Oswalt of Reid, MS; her grandchildren, Brian, Daniel and Amanda Kennedy, Adam and Shelby Flurry; 3 great grandchildren, Arya Claire Flurry, Mason Flurry and Rowen Ervin and her sister in law, Bettie Kennedy of Destin, FL. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willis Wayne Oswalt. Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/donate)
