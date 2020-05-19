Timothy Luker, 62, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Care Center of Aberdeen, MS after a battle with brain cancer. Timothy was born on September 27, 1958, to Letha Louise Posey Luker and Melvin Durance Luker . He was a life long resident of Monroe County, Mississippi. He spent his working years as a Self-Employed Lawn Care worker. He was excellent at his work and enjoyed helping others. Timothy graduated from Mennonite School after the 8th Grade. He was a Christian and affiliated with the Christian Church. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by one daughter, Kristie (Charlie) Granata of Pride, La; one son, Kirk (Shannon) Luker of Manila, Ark.; Six sisters: Helen Lee; Faye Schrock; Bonnie Owens; Nadine Posey; Roxy Luker; and Judy Wise.; Seven brothers: Billy Luker; Joe Luker; Phillip Luker; Charles Luker; Michael Luker; Chester Luker and Edward Luker. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Luker-Lee Cemetery with Richard Luker officiating. A visitation will be held at the residence of Richard Luker on Friday, May 15 beginning at 3 O'Clock PM. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.