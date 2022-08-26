Nina Kaye Marshall, born October 9, 1948 in Marks, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eber and Christine Marshall, siblings Brenda Jean Marshall, Jo West, Sammie Howell, Sue Tribble, Tommy Marshall, Mary Bryan, Linda Callahan, and daughter Tracy Kemp. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Byrd, daughters Tamitha Zook and Melinda McAllister; grandchildren, Christopher Johnson, Summer Coon, Heaven Dees (Jake), Harlie Rausch (Caleb), Jonah Zook (Karlie), and Trey McAllister; and great grandchildren, Ally Johnson, Savannah Perry, Kendal Johnson, Benjamin Dees, Carter Johnson, Miles Rausch, Oaklyn Zook, and Scottlynn Johnson. A Celebration of Life took place Saturday, August 27, 2022 for close family and friends.
