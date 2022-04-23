Raymond "Bud" Mason, age 75, died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice. He was born November 4, 1946 to Edward Albert Mason and Rubye Cathrine Ashcraft Mason in Lone Oak, MS. He attended Freed-Hardeman University and George Washington University and graduated from Mississippi State University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Mason was the owner operator of City Barber Shop in Aberdeen. He was a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ where he often led the singing service. He loved researching family history. Survivors include his wife, Viki Mason of Aberdeen, MS; one daughter, Brittany Tara Mason Richardson (Thomas) of Caledonia, MS; one step daughter, Kristy Rushing; three step sons, Bill and Jason Eggers, and Randy Murchie; three grandchildren, Autumn Brooke Bigham, Bailey Nichole Bigham, and Carley Elizabeth Bigham. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wyman Mason; one sister, Myrta L. Mason Harrell; and one nephew, Willie Harrell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
