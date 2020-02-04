Paula Kay McCandless, age 68, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Camelot Community Care in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She was born on Monday, September 10, 1951, in Birmingham, Alabama. Paula was a resident of Ponchatoula. Paula is survived by her daughter Lisa Hoover and her husband Doyle; granddaughter, Randi Paige Norman Hoover; step-son, Ronnie McCandless; sister-in-law, Lynn Dozier; and nieces, Heather Dozier Holloway and Kristen Dozier Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Pauline Hill Dozier; husband, Orlando Berg McCandless III; and brother, Arthur Lee Dozier, Jr. Services will be private. Interment will be held at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, Mississippi. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.