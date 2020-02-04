Paula Kay McCandless, age 68, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Camelot Community Care in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She was born on Monday, September 10, 1951, in Birmingham, Alabama. Paula was a resident of Ponchatoula. Paula is survived by her daughter Lisa Hoover and her husband Doyle; granddaughter, Randi Paige Norman Hoover; step-son, Ronnie McCandless; sister-in-law, Lynn Dozier; and nieces, Heather Dozier Holloway and Kristen Dozier Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Pauline Hill Dozier; husband, Orlando Berg McCandless III; and brother, Arthur Lee Dozier, Jr. Services will be private. Interment will be held at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, Mississippi. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

