Larry McNeese

Larry Clay McNeese, 73, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center- Hamilton, Alabama. He was born On April 6, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Pete and Mona Ruth Tubb McNeese. Larry attended Becker School and graduated from Hatley High School. He also attended Itawamba Junior College and earned a degree in Drafting. He married Carol Smith on December 19, 1966. Larry served in the United States Army, where he fought in Vietnam and on his return to the states he served over many funerals with the Army Honor Guard. For a number of years Larry was a Draftsman in the telephone and communications business. Finding Christ at a younger age, Larry was truly a servant of God. He undertook many different forms of ministry, with his favorite being making crosses from petrified wood and giving over 1,000 of them out. He was a member of Forward Church in Amory. Truly letting his light shine, Larry was always uplifting the name of Jesus and encouraging and uplifting others as well. His family was his pride and joy and he loved supporting his kids and grandkids in everything from sports to music. He was a faithful Saints and Bulldog fan. He is survived by his wife, Carol McNeese, Smithville; mother, Mona Ruth McNeese, Quincy; daughter, Brigette Haro (Fermin), Hatley; son, Scott McNeese, Smithville; sister, Deborah Campbell, Amory; brother, Alan McNeese (Rhonda), Pontotoc; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jordan and Jaleigh McNeese, Jaden and Jolee Haro; special friend, Butch Brown and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Pete McNeese. Graveside services were held at 2 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Camp Cemetery. Bro. Danny Burks and Bro. Greg Huguley officiated. Pallbearers were Mitchell Brewer, Britt Richardson, Fermin Haro, Jaden Haro, Jeremiah McNeese and Juan Magallon. Butch Brown will serve as an Honorary pallbearer. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.

