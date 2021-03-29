Larry Clay McNeese, 73, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center- Hamilton, Alabama. He was born On April 6, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Pete and Mona Ruth Tubb McNeese. Larry attended Becker School and graduated from Hatley High School. He also attended Itawamba Junior College and earned a degree in Drafting. He married Carol Smith on December 19, 1966. Larry served in the United States Army, where he fought in Vietnam and on his return to the states he served over many funerals with the Army Honor Guard. For a number of years Larry was a Draftsman in the telephone and communications business. Finding Christ at a younger age, Larry was truly a servant of God. He undertook many different forms of ministry, with his favorite being making crosses from petrified wood and giving over 1,000 of them out. He was a member of Forward Church in Amory. Truly letting his light shine, Larry was always uplifting the name of Jesus and encouraging and uplifting others as well. His family was his pride and joy and he loved supporting his kids and grandkids in everything from sports to music. He was a faithful Saints and Bulldog fan. He is survived by his wife, Carol McNeese, Smithville; mother, Mona Ruth McNeese, Quincy; daughter, Brigette Haro (Fermin), Hatley; son, Scott McNeese, Smithville; sister, Deborah Campbell, Amory; brother, Alan McNeese (Rhonda), Pontotoc; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jordan and Jaleigh McNeese, Jaden and Jolee Haro; special friend, Butch Brown and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Pete McNeese. Graveside services were held at 2 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Camp Cemetery. Bro. Danny Burks and Bro. Greg Huguley officiated. Pallbearers were Mitchell Brewer, Britt Richardson, Fermin Haro, Jaden Haro, Jeremiah McNeese and Juan Magallon. Butch Brown will serve as an Honorary pallbearer. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.