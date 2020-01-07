AMORY - ABERDEEN -- Jerri Lynn Merrell, 60, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus, Ms. Services will be on family request at private time and location. Associated Family Funeral & Cremation - Tupelo.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.