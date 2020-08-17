Thomas Edward Millender,87, of Aberdeen, MS passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Creekside Manor, Saltillo, MS. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Mr. Millender was born January 2, 1933, in Prairie, MS to the late Fay Ray and W.E. (Buster) Millender. He graduated from Aberdeen High School, then went on to receive his bachelor in pre-law at MSU and was in the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Mr. Millender was a Charter member of St. Marks Methodist Church in Aberdeen, MS. Mr. Millender was a farmer and cattleman in Monroe County for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Millender is preceded in death by his daughter-Georgia Millender. Mr. Millender is survived by his wife-Doris Fulgham Millender; daughters- Lynn (Mike) Hanson of Columbus, MS, Lisa (Wally) Soplata of Collierville, TN, and Leslie (Bruce) Tucker of Tupelo, MS; grandchildren- Matthew Hanson, Blake Hanson, Jacob Hanson, Austin Soplata, Avery Soplata, Luke Tucker, and Josh Tucker; great-grandchildren- Ayden Hanson, and Lucas Hanson; sister- Joan Loftin; brother- Frank Millender and step-brother-Donald Bunch all of Aberdeen, MS. Memorials may be made to The Georgia Millender Memorial Leadership Award c/o MUW Office of Development and Alumni 1100 College Street MUW 1618 Columbus, MS 39701 or online at https://longblueline.muw.edu/give.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.