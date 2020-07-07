Ruby Worthey Milstead, 93, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Hamilton, MS. She was born September 20, 1926 in Lee County, MS to James William Worthey and Lucy Mills Worthey. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. She retired as an Insurance Clerk for the Aberdeen Hospital after 32 years of service. Ms. Milstead was the oldest charter member of Southside Baptist Church. She loved to cook and sew and loved her family. Services will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Sullivan and Bro. Terry Edwards officiating. There will be a private family burial in OakLawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter Rebecca (Becky) Jenkins of Hamilton, MS; one son James Thomas Milstead, Sr. of Aberdeen, MS; two grandchildren Amy Hester (Todd) of Tupelo, MS and Marsha Mitchell (Jason) of Hamilton, MS; a daughter-in-law Verna Milstead of Louisiana; four great grandchildren Jamie Horn, Mary Haylee Brown, Madison Grace Mitchell and Anna Clair Hester and a number of great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas R. Milstead (Scooter), one grandson James Milstead, two brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.
