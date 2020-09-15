Brian Keith Morgan, 57, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 3, 1963 in Aberdeen, MS to Gilbert Morgan and Linda Latham Hargis. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen. He was a construction manager. Mr. Morgan was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Aberdeen. MS. There will be a Graveside Service at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with The Very Rev. Sandra DePriest officiating . Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Shelley Westbrook Morgan of Aberdeen, one daughter Dixie Morgan of Starkville, MS; two sons Buck Morgan of Starkville, MS and Jonny Haney (Brandy) of Hamilton, MS; one sister Laura Morgan of Aberdeen, MS and two grandchildren Lillie Haney and Chloe Haney. He was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Morgan. Pallbearers will be family. There will be no public visitation, but everyone is welcome at the Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aberdeen Animal Shelter or to St. John's Episcopal Church in Aberdeen.
