JOE DAVID MORGAN, 87, of Aberdeen, Monroe County, MS, formerly of Richmond Hill, GA; and Olive Branch, MS; died September 16, 2020. He was born January 2, 1933 in Aberdeen, MS. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Lynn Keating Morgan; his mother, Clara Adams Morgan; and father, Emory Alex Morgan, his sister, Berta Morgan Armstrong and brothers, Alex Morgan, Gilbert Morgan, and Sidney Morgan. He is survived by his 3 children: Janice Morgan Turner of Olive Branch, MS; David Hugh Morgan of Kansas City, MS; and Ellen Morgan Bacot of Savannah, GA; 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Joe David Morgan was a veteran of the Korean War, and a member of First Baptist Church of Aberdeen. He was retired from Eastern Airlines and Northwest Airlink. There will be a graveside service Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at New Hope Cemetery in Aberdeen, MS.
