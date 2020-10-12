Betty Sue Williams Morris, 86, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 15, 1934 in Lamar County, Alabama to Lewis Williams and Mamie Cantebury Williams. She lived most of her life in Aberdeen. She was a homemaker. Ms. Morris was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. MS. Services will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Burton and Bro. Ricky Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband Troy Morris of Aberdeen, MS; two daughters Judy Mays of Aberdeen and Janice Gruwell of Aberdeen; one son William Morris of Aberdeen; one sister Nettie Ingball of Molene, Ill. ; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son Charles Morris, five brothers and one sister. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until service time at Friendship Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
