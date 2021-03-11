Jerry Franklin Murphy, age 69, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. He was born June 16, 1951 to Johnny Franklin Murphy and Johnnie Gray Lindsey Murphy in Amory, MS. He worked as a technician for Boeing Industries. He served in the U. S. Air Force and retired from the Army National Guard. He was a member of Westville Church of Christ. As a hobby, he enjoyed playing his guitar. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery in Hatley. Survivors include his wife, Mott Kay Khunudom Murphy of Hamilton, MS and one brother, Van Murphy (Thersa) of Houston, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com
