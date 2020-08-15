Virginia Moore Ott, 94, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Okolona, MS on October 19, 1925, to Maurice Moore and Nannie Moore. She was a life long resident of Monroe County. She was a seamstress for Seminole Manufacturing in Aberdeen. Ms. Ott was affiliated with a Non-Denominational Church. Services will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Charles Vaughn and Randy Scattersville officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one brother-in-law Robert Ott (Linda) of West Point,Ms, one sister Dot Berry of Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband J.C. (Jake) Ott, two brothers Jim Moore and Bobby Moore and two sisters Louise Montgomery and Rachel Gaines. Visitation will be Tuesday , August 18, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.