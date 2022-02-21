Arnold Wayne Owens Arnold Wayne Owens, 63, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Clay County, Mississippi. He was born in Columbus to Wayne Owens and Betty Sutton. He grew up in Hamilton and attended Amory schools and was a graduate of Hamilton High School Class of 1976. He married Teresa Bostick in 1982. For the last several years, Arnold worked for H2G in Columbus at Steel Dynamics. Arnold was most definitely an outdoorsman, spending time in the woods hunting anything that was in season. He also enjoyed traveling the country hunting deer, elk, turkeys and hogs. Arnold also enjoyed being on the farm tending to his trees. More than anything he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was survived by his mother, Betty Sutton Owens, Hamilton; wife of 39 years, Teresa Bostick Owens, Hamilton; son, Curtis Owens (Olivia), Hamilton; daughter, Caysee Sanders (Allen) Southaven; grandchildren, Ava Faye and Locke Owens, Briana Greer, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is proceeded in death by his father, Wayne Owens; brother Darrel Owens; son Chad Owens. Graveside service's will be held at Owens Family Cemetery on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Pallbearers will be Travis Flake, Marc Davis, Terry Holman, Donnie Cooper, T.C. Wooten, Michael Patterson, Brad Moore and Randy Finch. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 PM until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com. To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Arnold Owens, please visit our flower store.
