Timothy Chad Owens, 40, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Oxford, MS. He was born December 12, 1979 in Starkville, MS to Arnold Wayne Owens and Teresa Bostick Owens. He lived at the North Mississippi Regional Rehab Center in Oxford, MS. He was a Baptist. Graveside services will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:00 P. M. at the Owens Family Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one sister Caysee Owens Sanders (Allen) of Southaven, MS; one brother Curtis Wayne Owens (Olivia) of Hamilton ; paternal Grandmother Betty Sutton Owens of Hamilton,MS and two nieces Ava Owens and Locke Owens. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Helen Brewer Bostick (Lamar) and paternal grandfather Wayne Owens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Chad's name to the North Ms. Regional Center at 967 Regional Center Drive, Oxford, MS 38655. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

