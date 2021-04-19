Donald Pace, age 79, of Sulligent, AL, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at DCH in Tuscaloosa, AL. The family has chosen cremation and no memorial services have been planned at this time. Donald was born on January 28, 1942 in Becker, MS to the late Henry Bennett Pace and the late Laura Alice Pace. He attended Becker, MS schools. Donald was previously employed as a truck driver, Manager of Goodyear Tires in Amory, MS and was a mechanic. He enjoyed restoring cars, carpentry and gardening. Survived By: Wife: Georgia Pace, Sulligent, AL Daughter: Cassie Hester (Danny), Nettleton, MS Stepdaughter: Teresa Sizemore (Doug), Jasper, AL Brother: O.C. Pace, Becker, MS Sisters: Dean Bennett-Domino, Lizella, GA Elois Shields, Amory, MS Grandchildren: Mari Caitlyne Minga (Mitch), Anna Kristin Sizemore Preceded In Death By: Parents: Henry and Laura Pace Brothers: James Pace, Bobby Pace, and Iverson Pace Sister: Mary Dozier
