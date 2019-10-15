Mary Ann Boone Pace, 59, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 18, 1959 in Aberdeen, MS to John William Boone, Jr. and Zora Easter Boone. She was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. Ms. Pace worked at Cadence Bank until she became disabled. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Graveside services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband Richard Pace of Aberdeen and four children Justin Tyler Pace (Erin), Kristin Pace (Vincent Saylors), Austin Pace and Kaitlin Pace. She was preceded in death by her parents. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.

