Martha Nell Pennell Paul, age 89, of Sulligent, AL passed away in the early morning hours of Easter on Sunday, April 17, 2022 peacefully at home with her family by her side. A service celebrating the life of Martha will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at Sulligent First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Sulligent City Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Chaffin to officiate. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral service from 10:00am until 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sulligent First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund are appreciated. Sulligent First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 217, Sulligent, AL 35586. Martha Nell Pennell was born November 11th,1932 in Longview, Mississippi. After the unexpected death of her mother when she was 6 months old, Martha and her siblings moved to Amory, MS and were raised by their grandparents "Mammy and Pappy", alongside a host of aunts & uncles. Martha attended Amory Schools graduating in 1950 and was active in cheerleading, basketball and elected Homecoming Queen twice, both Junior & Senior Year. She met Billy Paul Sr. from Sulligent, AL in the Spring of 1950 and the couple married the following year on May 29, 1951. They lived in Starkville, MS and Ft. Benning, GA before moving to Center Point, AL in 1955. They raised their two children there until 1970 when they moved to Sulligent where Billy was Personnel Manager at the newly formed Hyster Company. Martha was an integral part of welcoming families who had moved to town for Hyster and she made many meals and entertained in those early days. Martha attended Sulligent First Baptist Church and was a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. One of her favorite hobbies included cooking for family and friends, always putting special attention to homebound friends who enjoyed her thoughtful deliveries and handwritten cards. Known as "Grandmama" or "Mama Paul", she was loved and adored by her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, who were the apple of her eye. Her loving legacy and bright spirit will always live on in the hearts of her family! Survived By: Daughter: Jill Paul Maddox (Billy), Sulligent, AL Son: Billy Carrroll Paul, Jr. (Wanda), Amory, MS Half Siblings: Ida Karen Pennell and Bobby Pennell Grandchildren: Justin Maddox (Ashley), Courtney Maddox Wood (Lucas), Billy Carroll "Trey" Paul III (Betsy), Victoria Paul Bunch (Daniel) Great Grandchildren: Beau Paul, Bennett Paul, and Stella Maddox Special Nieces and Nephews: Denise Hawkins Cantrell, Louis Pennell, David Pennell, Robert Pennell, Glenn Pennell, and Alan Dobbins Sister In Law: Dr. Joan Paul Preceded In Death By: Husband: Billy Carroll Paul, Sr. Parents: Orvie and Beatrice Montgomery Pennell Grandparents: Louis and Myrtle Shurden Pennell John and Hattie Bell Montgomery Siblings: Mary Virginia "Amy" Pennell Hawkins, Betty Arlin Pennell Dobbins, and Louis Jackson Pennell Half Siblings:Phyllis Pennell Davis and Billy Pennell Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at: www.ottsfuneralhome.net Otts Funeral Home Sulligent, AL, Directing
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.