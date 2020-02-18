Mary Ellen Seely Pounders, 91 years old of Hamilton, died February 9, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. She was born August 7, 1928 to Hughie and Kathleen Smith Seely. She married James Pounders January 26, 1946. She managed Top Dollar Store and Elmores in Aberdeen. Ms. Pounders was an active member of Sulphur Springs Primitive Church in the Bartahatchie Community. Services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Elder Joe Nettles officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by a daughter Sandra Gill (Bobby) and a son Gerald Pounders (Nova) all of Hamilton; five grandchildren Jimmy Springfield of the Bartahatchie Community, Dale Springfield of Jackson, TN, Kevin Springfield of Gates TN, Samantha Autrey and Doug Pounders of Hamilton, MS; eleven great grandchildren Bailey Springfield, Thad Springfield, Cody, Connor, Allie, Abbi and Annie Springfield, Roxie Waltmon, Ashley Waltmon, Brian Sellers, and Eric Sellers; and one brother Hughie Seely (Nancy) of Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her husband James Pounders, baby James Therald Pounders and her parents. Pallbearers will be Jimmy, Dale, Kevin and Thad Springfield, Bill Autrey and Steve Ward. Honorary Pallbearer will be Doug Pounders. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and Thursday Morning from 9:00 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
