Thomas J. (Tommy) Prince passed away on January 3, 2021, at 11:05 am at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS, from pneumonia after complications from fighting Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born September 25, 1941, in Macon, MS, to the late Thomas J. (Tubby) Prince and the late Mabel Claire Miller Prince. His beloved Stepmother was the late Anne Dent Prince. Tommy attended the Macon Public Schools. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1963 with a BBA degree and from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1966 with a JD degree. He also graduated from the LSU School of Banking. Prince was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. In 1967, he married his true love and very best friend Nancy Randle Prince. Mr. Prince began his career in banking in 1966 at Citizen's National Bank in Meridian as a trust officer. In 1973, he accepted a position as a commercial loan officer at Commercial National Bank in Greenville. In 1979, he joined the National Bank of Commerce (Cadence) and served that institution for 26 years in management positions in Amory, Aberdeen, and Starkville. He was named to the bank's Board of Directions in 1990 and served until his retirement in 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he served as Secretary to the bank's board. He also served in various positions in these communities and was a Amory Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Prince was a Christian and of the Methodist faith. He was a strong believer in St. Paul's declaration in 2nd Timothy, "I know Whom I believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day." He is survived by his wife of 53 years Nancy and daughters Claire (Dave) of Memphis, TN, and Nan of Jackson, MS, and his grandsons Luke and Joe, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by a sister Libba Jones (Tom) of Mobile, AL, and in-laws Patricia and Roy Ruby of Starkville, MS. His family was the most important thing in his life. Vacations with and visits from them were relished, and he had many pictures and albums to prove it. Ole Miss athletics and an occasional round of golf were a distant second. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Aberdeen First United Methodist, P.O. Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730 or Amory First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 147, Amory, MS 38821. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon, MS is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. www.cockrellfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.