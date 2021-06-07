There will be a memorial service held Saturday, June 12, 2021 for Tommy Prince of Amory, MS at Cockrell Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. in Macon, Mississippi. Interment will be held in Oddfellow Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you follow Tommy's example and send a card to a friend that needs a kind word.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.