Linda Ross Pritchett, 79, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born February, 16, 1941 in Carruth, MO to Raymond Ross and Viola Thompson Ross. She lived most of her life in Hamilton, MS where she moved in 1966. Ms. Pritchett was a self-employed Interior Designer. She was a Charter Member of Hamilton Baptist Church. Services will be Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery in Hamilton. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter Carla Pritchett of Hamilton, MS; one son Anthony Pritchett (Lori) of Hamilton, MS; six grandchildren Ross Blair (Terri), Hollie Lampkin (Derek), Tori Stevens (Mason), Hannah Blair, Graham Pritchett , Blake Pritchett(Shelby) and Lashae Pritchett; eleven great grandchldren; and three brothers Charles Ross (Jo) of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Ron Ross (Peggy) of Flower Mound, Texas and Terry Ross of Kennett MO, a host of nieces and nephews and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Darrell Pritchett, one sister Carolyn Hulett , two brothers Joe Ross and Gaylon Ross. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Mike Savage and Honorary pallbearers will be Great Grandsons. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.