Jimmy Ray Red, 79, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born August 29, 1940 in Arkabutla, MS to Herbert Ray Red and Mary Louise Davis Red. He had lived in Aberdeen for the past 50 years. Mr. Red was employed by St. Joe Paper Co., Cullum Bro. Trucking and Uniman. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Aberdeen. There will be a Graveside Service at Friendship Cemetery Tuesday, April 28, at 2:00 P.M. with Rick Burton officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one daughter Ginger Berford (Casey) of Millington, TN; two sons Lonnie Red of Aberdeen and Roy Gentry (Deborah) of Wren, MS; one sister Martha Sykes of Aberdeen, MS; three brothers Gene Red of Aberdeen, Leon Red of Okolona, MS and Thomas Red of Hamilton, MS; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan Little Red, one sister Loretta Red, one brother Aubrey Red and one grandson Rylee Cole Berford. Pallbearers will be family. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
