ATHENS, MS -- Patsilu Sheely Reeves, 70, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Residence in Athens, MS. Services will be on 09/03/2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be at 10:00 until service time Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.

