Florence Rye Roberts, age 92, passed away on May 3, 2020, at Heritage Manor Stratmore in Shreveport, LA. She was born July 17, 1927, in Quincy, MS, to Clifford and Annie Rye. She graduated from Greenwood Springs High School, Greenwood Springs, MS. In 1946, she married Willie Green Roberts. Willie found work with Southern Natural Gas Company, which required multiple moves over the years. After his first assignment in Onward, AL, they were transferred to Pelahatchie, MS, where their daughter was born. The next assignment was to Bienville, LA, where they would live for 18 years. Next was a transfer to Birmingham, AL, then Reform, AL. Ultimately, they would return to Columbus, MS, thrilled to be nearer their "home". Willie retired in Dec 1985 and died two months later. In order to be nearer her sister, Nelda, Florence moved again, this time to Tupelo. MS. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and cherished her involvement in their Stay Young Group. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister and other friends/groups. Though she reported nightmares about moving so much over the years, in 2006, she returned to LA to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Florence will be remembered for her unwavering sense of humor and personal strength in the face of life's many and varied challenges. Her strength was tested multiple times and she always rose to the occasion. She was an immaculate housekeeper and made the best chocolate pie ever! She enjoyed organizing and participating in her high school reunions and cherished becoming reacquainted with old friends. She loved to recount stories of the past and possessed a remarkable memory, even to the end. Her hobby was creating photographic records of her life and family. She leaves an extensive family legacy in pictures for her family to enjoy and pass on. She was thrilled to have lived to see her three great-grandchildren. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Green Roberts; her parents, Clifford and Annie Rye; and sisters, Frances (Harold) Jaudon and Nelda Mize. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Spurlock Guerin (Geoffrey) of Shreveport, Louisiana; granddaughter, Angela Spurlock of Richmond, TX; grandson, Brian Spurlock (Brandi) and great-grandchildren, Lane, Cole, Kennedy of Ruston, LA; and a nephew, David Mize (Sandra) from Okolona, MS and their children, J.D., Brad, Michelle and Scott, along with their spouses and children. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS. Thank you to her many friends, who provided encouragement, support and caring through the years. A special thank you to Dr. Robert Hernandez; Laura Perkins, NP; the staff of Heritage Manor Stratmore and Life Care Hospice. If you would like to honor her memory, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice or your local food bank.
