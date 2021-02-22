Carolyn Sue Hill Sanders, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2021 at her son's residence. Born on March 10, 1943 in Aberdeen, she was a daughter to Herman Harold and Hazel Mae Lewis Hill. She was a member of New Hope Christian Church in the Coontail Community and prior to her retirement, she had a flower business and would sit with the elderly which she thoroughly enjoyed and made many friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending summers with her grandmother in Amory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Bob Secrist officiating. Private family burial will follow in the New Hope (Coontail) Cemetery. Survivors include her three sons, Marty Sanders (Shelley), Brandon Sanders, and Shane Sanders (Jennifer) all of Aberdeen; one brother, Herman Hill (Kanette) of Hernando; and 7 grandchildren, Nicole Sanders, Ben Sanders, Kennedy Foley, Lela McVay, Janis Sanders, Daniel Sanders, and Staley Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Mike Sanders and Vance Sanders. Pallbearers will be Marty Sanders, Brandon Sanders, Shane Sanders, Daniel Sanders, Greg White, and Brian Poss. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.