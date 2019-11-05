Sandra Roebuck Sanderson, 67, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Gilmore in Amory, MS. She was born February 18, 1952 in Aberdeen to James Roebuck and Ruby Boyd Roebuck. She was a life long resident of Aberdeen. Ms. Sanderson was a seamstress for United Furniture Co. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Services will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her mother, Ruby Boyd Roebuck of Aberdeen, MS; her husband James Sanderson of Aberdeen; three sons Dwight Chism (Leigh Ann) of Athens, Ms, Adam Chism (Kim) of Quincy, MS and Daniel Sanderson of Macon GA; four sisters Patsy Little of Hamilton, MS, June Simmons of West Point, MS, Dale Malone of Lackey, Ms. and Ruth Hartman of Hatley, MS.; one brother Perry Roebuck (Caroline) of Caledonia, MS. and seven grandchildren Triston , Jade, Tyler, Hayden, Evie, Gracie and Avery. She was preceded in death by her father. Pallbearers will be family. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to wwwtisdalelannmemorial.com.
