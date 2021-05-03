68, passed away at the Monroe Regional Medical Center in Aberdeen. MS. The Homegoing Celebration were Saturday, May 1, 2021 at New Life M.B. Church, Aberdeen, MS with Pastor Andrew Kelly, Officiating. Burial followed in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Rev. Sykes was born August 26, 1952 in Aberdeen, MS. He attended the Aberdeen School System and Shivers High School. He later attended and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1970. In 1976, Pastor Sykes earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from Mississippi State University. This leader and innovator was previously a student of the Ministerial Institute College. Pastor Sykes is a proud member of Eta Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. He founded the New Life Missionary Baptist Church in 2013, located in the city of Aberdeen. It was his work as the Alderman of Ward One in the City of Aberdeen for 20 years where his imprint in the community continues to be seen. He served as chairman of the education committee, home missions, and Dean of the North Mount Olivet District Association. He also served as Vice Mayor and Commissioner of the Fire Department, as well as the education department. He was a dedicated employee for Enbridge for 44 years. He is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to mourn his wife of 44 years Josephine Sykes of Aberdeen, MS, four children; Rosalind Cox of Aberdeen, MS, Karen Coats of Columbus, MS, Alonzo Sykes Jr. of Aberdeen, MS and Dr. Elizabeth Sykes of Oxford, MS; 6 Grandchildren; three brothers; Tyrone Cratic of Madison WI, Leonard Cratic Jr. of Milwaukee, WI, Gregory Hendrix of St. Louis, MO, two sisters; Joan Henderson of Aberdeen, MS and Pamela Cratic-Howard of Huntsville, AL. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
