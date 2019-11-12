Leighton Andrews Todd passed away Saturday November 9, 2019 at the age of 25. He was born September 2, 1994 to Leigh and Chris Todd. He graduated from Amory High School and worked with his father at Todd Construction. Funeral sevices will be 11 AM Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Siloam Baptist Church with Rev. David Harrell and Father Jason Johnson officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Adkins, Colby Morris, Jim Todd, Walker Todd, Cole Todd, Thomas Holloman, Tommy Holloman, Cameron Cole Clarke. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Leigh Todd of Aberdeen; daughter, Lily Catherine Todd of Monroe County; brother, Walker Todd (Casey) AR; grandfather, Elmer James 'Bubba' Todd, Jr. (Edie) of West Point; grandmother, Carol Adkins of Wren; uncles, Kevin Adkins (Shae) of Amory, Elmer James 'Jim' Todd III (Jan) of West Point; aunt, Kathy Todd Holloman (Tommy) of VA; girlfriend, Sarah 'Sally' Thurmond of Starkville; his dog, Kuma 'Bear' Todd. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Austin Adkins and his grandmother, Carolyn Cole Todd. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for suicide prevention afsp.org or Siloam Baptist Church 2270 Hwy 47 West Point, MS 39773. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
