Gerald J. Trautman 92 years old Of Sainte Genevieve, MO Died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 At Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living in Sainte Genevieve, MO He was born June 27, 1928 in Ste. Genevieve, MO Married to Norma (Devenyns) Trautman on July 9, 1949 Survived By: Six Sons, Michael (Judy) Trautman of Hamilton, MT, Randall (Susan) Trautman of St. Louis, MO, Mark (Kathy) Trautman of Sainte Genevieve, MO, Kevin Trautman of Amory, MS, Jeff (Debbie) Trautman of Sainte Genevieve, MO, Tim (Shannon) Trautman of Amory, MS; Two Daughters, Marian (Larry) Hoeflinger of Saint Louis, MO, Susan (Kevin) Kerlick of Saint Louis, MO; Sister, Joan Mueller of Sainte Genevieve, MO; Brother, James Trautman of Bloomsdale, MO; Grandchildren - Dan Trautman, Krissy Sims, Matt, Chris, Nick and Joe Trautman, Devenyns and Luke Trautman, Adam, Brock, Brian, Kyle, Ross and Mary Claire Trautman, Alex, Jared and Jacob Trautman, Sarah, Chelsea, Garrett and Anna Trautman, Craig & Andrea Hoeflinger, Laura Skluzacek, Elizabeth & Ryan Kerlick, Gabrielle Szarek; Along with the 27 grandchildren there are 23 Great Grandchildren and 3 on the way Preceded in Death By: Wife, Norma D. Trautman; Daughter-in-law, June Trautman; Father, Anton Trautman; Mother, Ida (Figge) Trautman Services will be private. There will be a memorial mass at a later date. Burial will be at Valle Spring Cemetery in Sainte Genevieve, MO with military services performed by VFW Post 2210 Memorials can be made to Valle Schools Foundation or Church of Ste. Genevieve He was a member of VFW Post 2210. Gerald was instrumental in developing subdivisions and businesses in and around Ste. Genevieve including Lake Forest Estates, St. Jude Acres, Valle Spring Estates, Trautman Industrial Park, Ste. Gen. Manufacturing Inc., FFM Inc. in Amory, MS, and many others throughout his life. Online condolences can be left at www.baslerfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.