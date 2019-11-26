Kaye Richardson Tubb, 83, entered eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Becker on January 30, 1936, she was the daughter of David Oneal Richardson and Sallie Mae Myatt Richardson. Kaye graduated from Becker Schools. She married the love of her life, Ivy Carroll Tubb and they were happily married for 56 years. She and Ivy were blessed by God with three children and many grand and great grandchildren. Kaye worked for 19 years serving the public with a friendly smile at Larson's Big Star. She enjoyed working with co-worker Dot Lovern and they always made you feel welcomed. Before retiring, she changed careers and went to work at the Amory Museum for 9 years where some of her close friends were Sue Brown and Gertrude Sanders. After retirement, she had daily talks, visits and lunch outings with some of her other dear friends, Barbara Parker, and Avis Rollins. Kaye always put God first and believed one should always do what is right and work with people. She was active at First United Methodist Church as well as the FUMC Women's Club. She loved Southern Gospel Music and collecting birds as a hobby. Her family meant the world to her and she found great pleasure in seeing them succeed in life. The many friendships she made over the years, the talks and simple kind gestures to strangers, were a testament to her kind Christian faith. Kaye leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories for her friends and family to cherish forever. Kaye is survived by her daughters, Sandra Tindoll, Amory, Ilene Avery (Jeff), Amory; son, David Tubb (Nancy), Amory; grandchildren, Paul Tubb (Melinda), Mesquite, TX, Michelle Thompson, Atlanta, GA, Hannah Sumerford (Ben), Amory, Emma Livingston (Reagan), Guntersville, AL, Peyton Avery, Amory, Robert Tindoll (Alesia), Arlington, WA, Eric Tindoll (Tonya), New Site, MS, Greg Tindoll Jr. (Lisa) Dahlonega, GA, Kevin Tindoll (Megan), Gaithersburg, MD, BreAnna Tindoll, Nanih Waiya, MS; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Madelyn & Lily Tubb; Cameron, Harlow & Gentry Tindoll; Colton Tindoll; Haley Lovell; Taylor Priest; Kevin W. Tindoll; Gregory O. & Logan Tindoll; Jack & Jennie Grace Sumerford; many nieces and nephews and special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ivy Carroll Tubb; son-in-law, Greg Tindoll, Sr. A Celebration of Life service was held for Kaye at 11 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper and Bro. David Jay officiating. Burial was in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers were her cherished grandsons and great-grandsons. The Honorary Pallbearers were her nephews, past co-workers, and staff of The Martin House in Traceway Retirement Community. Her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Traceway Retirement Community Staff in the Martin House as well as Kindred Hospice Staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Shriners Children's Hospital, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA, 71103.
