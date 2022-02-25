Ellen Crump Uithoven, 91, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi. Ellen was born on March 14, 1930 to Clarence and Fonnie Bell of Hamilton, Mississippi. Ellen was a lifelong resident of Monroe County and a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. Out of all the things that she did over the course of her life she was most proud of her relationship with God, and everyone that knew her, knew that to be true. She loved her family and her church and maintained a thankful attitude no matter what came her way. She worked at O'Mary's Grocery Store, the Hamilton School Cafeteria and South Monroe Manufacturing as well as being a homemaker for many years. Whether she was cooking for her family and friends, gardening or working in her yard, she put her heart into everything that she did. Ellen was survived by her daughter, Cherie Foster (Ken); daughter-in-law, Mary Crump; grandchildren, Martin Crump, Marissa Rivera, Jennifer Speed and McKedzie Crump; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and another on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Eugene Bell and Fonnie Corinne Nix Bell; her first husband and father of their children, K. G. Crump, her second husband, John William Uithoven; son, Michael Crump; and her brothers, Lloyd, Ed and Gene. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Honeycutt, Donnie Irvin, Gabe Irvin, Rusty McCartney, Mitch Mitchell and Jason Welch. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2PM at Center Hill Baptist Church in Hamilton, MS with burial to follow at the Center Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time. Condolences may be shared at www.tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.