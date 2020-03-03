Sandra Lott Valentine, age 75, of Aberdeen, MS, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on February 12, 1945, to A.C. and Mary Lott in Hattiesburg, MS. She grew up in Hattiesburg and attended Hattiesburg High School. She married Hamilton (Hamp) Valentine on November 30, 1963, and they lived in Ft. Worth, TX, Mountain Home, AR, Oklahoma City, OK, Hot Springs, AR, Aberdeen, MS, Memphis, TN, and Berea, KY, during their marriage. She worked as a secretary, pre-school teacher, and teacher's assistant. She retired as Administrative Secretary of the Tates Creek Baptist Association in Berea, KY, where her husband, Hamp , was the Director of Missions. They moved back to Aberdeen, where they had lived from 1976-1983, in 2014. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, where she sang in the choir and was active in Sunday School, Women's Missionary Union, and other ministries. She loved her family which came second only to God, in whom her faith was strong. Services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at the Aberdeen First Baptist Church with Reverend Kenny Davis, Bro. Dave Dowdy and Bro. James Clardy officiating. Burial will be in Roseland Park , 1202 7th St., Hattiesburg, MS, 39401 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Hamp, one son, Paul Valentine, and one daughter, Hope (Jody) Williams, all of Aberdeen, MS; three grandchildren, Bennett Valentine, of Plano, TX, Sara Valentine, of Oxford, MS, and Robert E. Coghlan, III, of Aberdeen, MS; her brother, Bill (Joyce) Lott of Orland Park, IL, her sister-in-law, Kathy (Don) Sanders, and niece Elizabeth Sanders, both of Hot Springs, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
