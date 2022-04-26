Richard Houston Vaughn

To love and be loved is the greatest joy on earth. Richard Houston Vaughn was born June 24, 1944 to Mahlon Austin Vaughn and Dorothy Virginia Wolverton Vaughn of Aberdeen, Mississippi. He passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 21, 2022 at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann Byrd Vaughn, children, Richard Wayne Vaughn (Paige), Lisa Vaughn Strum (Farrar), David Austin Vaughn (Amber), and grandchildren, Ivy Katherine Vaughn, Madyson Estelle Strum, Houston James Vaughn, and William Vaughn Strum. He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jacqueline Vaughn Rule and Donald Mahlon Vaughn. Richard loved adventure and laughter and blazed a trail through life with gusto. Above all else, he loved his family. He will be sorely missed. You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.

