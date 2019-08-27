Wanda Beth Plaxico Walters , 74 , of Hamilton MS. Passed on August 4, 2019 at Philwood Suites of Windsor Place in Columbus, MS. Wanda was born August 15, 1944 in Amory, MS to James Henry Plaxico and Verdie Mae Noe Plaxico of Aberdeen, MS. She was a 1962 graduate of Aberdeen High School. She worked in the garment industry, was a homemaker and office manager of Walters Plumbing in Aberdeen. She spent most of life caring for and spending time with her siblings, children and grandchildren. Survivors include: One daughter, Debbie Thompson (Barry) of Hamilton, two sons; Mike Walters (Em) of Aberdeen and Richard Walters (Stephanie) of Hamilton. Two brothers, Bobby Plaxico and Jimmy Plaxico of Aberdeen. 7 Grandchildren: Chelsea T. Baulch (Justin) of Hamilton, Brent Thompson (Julianna) of Starkville, Matt Bennett (Claire) of Hamilton, Brandi Durham (Jeremy Snider) of New Hope, Brooke Walters (Josh Ward) of Cabot, Arkansas, Lauren Walters of Hamilton, Maddie Walters of Hamilton and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother James Runnell Plaxico Sr.; a grandson Michael Scott Walters. Services will be 11:am on Wednesday August 7th at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Brother Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 6th from 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Bennett, Brent Thompson, Justin Baulch, James "Poncho" Plaxico, Lee Plaxico, Hayden Plaxico and Mike Little. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
