Dorothy L. West, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen.She was born on August 25, 1931 in Lexington, TN to Willie Absent and Irene Bishop Hart.Mrs. West was every independent, highly outspoken, big hearted and she loved hard.She like to work word puzzles, reading and collecting books, and flower gardening.She loved babies and sought every opportunity to babysit. A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen with Tony Stahl officiating.Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is assisting the family. She is survived by one son, Dan West (Glenda) of Aberdeen; three daughters, Cheryl Loftin (Daniel) of Aberdeen, Linda Shackelford of Aberdeen, and Beverly Meadows of Los Angeles, CA; god son, Dela Beckwith of Brazoria, TX; grandchildren, Chris Moore, Tavia Medlin, Lance Schrock, Michael Worthey, Jennifer Dominguez, David Bray, Daniel Bray, Cristina Meadows, Ariana Meadows, and Sundown Meadows; great grandchildren, Cole Moore, Sara Kate Moore, Devin Moore, Bryce McAlester, Ethan and Abby Schrock, Ashley Samples (Josh), Julia and Eli Samples, Alicia Ingram (Garrett), Autumn and Kensie Cook, Austin Bray, Brittaney Dominguez (Zach), Shyla and David Dominguez, Chloe Lee, Adeline, Avery, and Luna Gregg, and Jacob Meadows; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Lila Hart; daughter, Felicia Gay West; and brothers, Bill Hart and Cecil Hart. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
