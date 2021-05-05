Shirley Irene Tabor White, age 84, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at North MS Regional Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Funeral services were held May 4, 2021 at Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth White officiating. Shirley was born on July 19, 1936 in London, England and raised by the late Edna Levinia Harvey and James Fredrick Goodrich. After marrying the father of her children, they moved to the United States and settled down in Aberdeen, MS. Shirley attended the First Christian Church there and worked for several factories. She had special knack for sewing, which she enjoyed during her spare time. Her surviving family members include her husband, Austin White of Sardis, MS; three children, Glenn Beddingfield (Peggy) of Franklin, TN, Scott Beddingfield (Debbie) of Aberdeen, MS, and Neil Beddingfield (Amanda) of Plantersville, MS; her step-children, Colleen Williams of St. Charles, MO, Tracy Lynn Bollig of St. Charles, MO, Teresa Norton of Sardis, MS, Brian Tabor of Wentzville, MO, Susan Marling of Acworth, GA, and Kenneth White of Winooski, VT; one sister, Maureen Penn of Ipswich, England; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
