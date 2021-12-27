Jonesboro, Arkansas - Alleta Bankston Wiggins passed away on December 25, 2021. She was born on June 24, 1932 in Carrollton, Mississippi to the late Arthur Waymon and Annie Laurie Ross Bankston. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi. While in Columbus, Alleta met and married Jim Wiggins. Jim's career took them to the Rio Grande Valley and then back to Aberdeen, Mississippi, where they raised their three girls until moving to Jonesboro in 1971. While in Aberdeen, Alleta was a charter member of the local chapter of the National Association of Junior Auxiliary and directed the church youth choir. She was also an accomplished seamstress, a fabulous cook and loved to entertain. Upon moving to Jonesboro, Alleta devoted her life to her girls and later to her grandchildren. She held memberships in the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America and the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century. She was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. Alleta was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Minor Wiggins; three brothers, and a sister. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Wiggins Ragland (Darrell), Cindy Wiggins Paul (Chris) and Tricia Wiggins Watts (Bryan); her grandchildren, Elizabeth Casali Crowson (Brett), Mary Catherine Ragland Armstrong (Chad), Victoria Ragland Isaacson (Erick), Wesley Bryan Watts (Sydney) and Windom Grace Paul and her great-grandchildren, Claire, Beau, James, Anna Catherine, Eli, Connor and Elle Minor. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow the service in the Hon Lounge. Burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Gregg- Langford Bookout Funeral Home. Memorial remembrances may be made to City Youth Ministries or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online: www.greggfh.com
