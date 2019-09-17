Terry Keith Willard, 67, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. He was born August 4, 1952 in New Albany, MS to James and Eula McCauley Willard. He lived most of his life in Monroe County. He was a truck driver for Bell and Sons. Mr. Willard was a Baptist. He is survived by one daughter Tina Rienzi of West Point, MS; one son John William Oswalt of Lowndes County and one brother Kenny Willard of New Albany, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Larry Willard and his significant other, Dianne Hamilton. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
