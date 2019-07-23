June Smith Wilson, 88, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hermitage Garden in Oxford, MS. She was born September 1, 1930 in Tylertown, MS to Sam Smith and Fannie Lambert Smith. She was married to Joe Clyde Wilson of Monticello, MS from 1945 until his death in 1991. Ms. Wilson lived in Canyon Lake, TX and had been in Aberdeen, MS for the past five years. Ms. Wilson was retired from the Texas State Dept of Human Services where she was a case worker for ten years. She had been a member of the Lions Club and the VFW Ladies Auxillary . She was a Methodist. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Canyon Lake, TX. She is survived by one daughter Sonja Wilson Bender (Ben) of Aberdeen,MS; five sons Gregory S. Wilson of San Antonio, TX, Ronald B. Wilson (Lizz) of Canyon Lake, TX, Eric D. Wilson of San Antonio, TX, Mark K. Wilson (Stinky) of Canyon Lake, TX. Keith G. Wilson (Barbara) of Canyon Lake, TX. and a daughter-in- law Rose Wilson, wife of the late Michael Wilson, twelve grandchildren and twenty five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe C. Wilson and one son Michael Joe Wilson. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Aberdeen Food Pantry. When you see a rainbow, think of her. She was our color and our pot of gold. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
