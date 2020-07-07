Robley Evans Wooten left this world to claim his crown in glory on June 28,2020. He was born December 7, 1930, to William Lucien Wooten and Maybelle Bently Wooten. He graduated from West Point High school and attended Mississippi State University. He married the love of his life, Bobbie Jo Dalton, in April of 1951, sharing 69 years together. Robley and his father were partners in West Point Machine shop for many years and he later founded Aberdeen Machine Works, INC. with his sons. He spent 55 years as an outside contractor at Kerr-McGee chemical later known as Tronox Chemical where everyone called him " Jake". A man of integrity and deep faith, he grew up in West Point First Christian Church where he served as an Elder and Trustee and taught the Men's 99 Bible class for many years. He loved his Lord, his family and his work. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bobbie Jo Wooten, sons Robby Wooten (Maria) and Kelvin Wooten, Grand children: Chris Wooten (Angel) Matt Wooten (Erin), Great Grand Children; Carley, Dalton, Reese, Mary Evans and Griff Wooten, Brother; John Burt Wooten, Sisters; Laney Wooten and Exir Brennan. He is proceeded in death by his parents W. L. and Maybelle Wooten, Siblings: Virginia Smith, Nan Todd, Billy, Jim, Luke and Norman Wooten. The family would like to extend many thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Catherine, Sandra, Jewel, Rose and Mary for their loving care of our " Papaw". Due to current health concerns, there will be a private family service Friday, July 3, 2020, with burial following at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 208, West Point, MS 39773.
