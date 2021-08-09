Sherrie Lee Worlow passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle in Columbus. She was born on August 28, 1966 in Aberdeen to Charles Lee, Jr. and Rebecca Roberts Worlow. She was a resident of the North Mississippi Regional Center in Oxford since its opening day. She and her twin sister, Terrie moved to J.W. Hunt Community Home in Columbus on December 3, 2019. She loved and enjoyed her group home and everyone there. A private funeral service will be held at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 with Rev. Frank Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Beeks Cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Rebecca "Becky" Roberts Worlow of Aberdeen; her twin sister, Terrie Worlow; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She also leaves her nurses, staff, and seven group mates at J.W. Hunt Community Home. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lee Worlow, Jr; grandparents, Charles Lee Worlow, Sr., Thelma Frye Worlow, Denton Roberts, Sr. and Mamie Kelso Roberts

