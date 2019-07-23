Buck Wright, Jr, 73, died Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born August 2, 1945 in Aberdeen, Ms to Alfred Buck Wright and Virginia Angle Moore. He was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. He was a retired game warden for the Mississippi Game and Fish Commission. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. Services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. He is survived by one daughter and two sons. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. until service time. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.