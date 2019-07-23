Buck Wright, Jr, 73, died Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born August 2, 1945 in Aberdeen, Ms to Alfred Buck Wright and Virginia Angle Moore. He was a lifelong resident of Aberdeen. He was a retired game warden for the Mississippi Game and Fish Commission. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. Services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. He is survived by one daughter and two sons. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. until service time. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.