Marvin Lee Wright, age 49, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. The family has chosen cremation and no services will be held this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Marvin was born on May 17, 1971 in Watervliet, Michigan to the late Marion Lee Wright and Joeann Reeves. He attended Winter Haven High School in Winter Haven, FL. Marvin was a truck driver for Volume Freight in Columbus, MS and a diesel mechanic at United Furniture in Okolona, MS. He enjoyed fishing, watching western movies and spending time with his family. Marvin attended Sulligent First Assembly of God. Survived By: Wife: Nadine Wright, Visalia, CA Mother: Joeann Wright, Becker, MS Sons: Robert Lee Wright, Lake Wells, FL Marvin Lee Wright, Jr., Visalia, CA Daughter: Connie Tate (Justin), Amory, MS Brother: Timmy Wright (Peggy), Becker, MS Grandchildren: Kasyn Holloway, Jax Tate, Pyper Rose Tate, and Lilah Wright Niece: Tiffany Yarbrough (Gavin) Preceded In Death By: Father: Marion Lee Wright
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.